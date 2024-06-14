SFI demands judicial inquiry into NEET ‘irregularities’

The national president of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), V.P. Sanu, on Friday, June 14, sought a judicial inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court of India over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which was recently conducted for admission to medical colleges across India.

Mr. Sanu, who attended the SFI training programme held here as the chief guest, told The Hindu that the federation would continue to fight over the issues since the National Testing Agency failed to clarify the doubts raised by students and parents. He said that a few students from Gujarat could get 720 out of 720 marks in NEET examinations, although their performance was not up to the mark in the intermediate (plus two) examinations.

“The students who could not get even 40 percent marks in physics in intermediate got 100 percent results in the NEET examination. Moreover, many students of the same examination centre got first rank. It raised many doubts. A judicial probe will certainly ensure justice for the meritorious students whose future turned bleak now,” said Mr.Sanu.

He alleged that the NDA government had failed to ensure transparency in awarding PhD and other degrees, as scams had become the order of the day in many educational institutions across India. He charged that the government had failed to ensure jobs for nearly 20 crore unemployed youth in India. CPI(M) Srikakulam district unit president D. Govinda Rao and others were present at the training programme.