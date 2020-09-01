Andhra Pradesh

SFI demands fee waiver by colleges during pandemic

The Greater Visakha City Committee of SFI has demanded stringent action against colleges, which were collecting fees in the name of online classes, taking advantage of the pandemic.

SFI city president K. Prabhudas and secretary L.J. Naidu alleged that affiliated colleges of Andhra University were sending SMSs to students of second and third-year degree to pay their fee online by September 25.

Demanding action against such colleges, they said that the fee should be waived in view of the pandemic situation and financial crisis of parents.

