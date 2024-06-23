SFI condemns postponement of NEET-PG exam

Leaders of the Student Federation of India (SFI) State committee on June 23 (Sunday) condemned the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam, just a day before the scheduled date, severely inconveniencing the students preparing to write the entrance test.

In a statement, SFI State president Prasanna Kumar and general secretary A. Ashok said that this move reveals the incompetence of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Pointing to the recent spate of failures of the Union government’s examination system beginning from the paper leak in NEET-UG to the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination, the SFI leaders said that sacking the National Testing Agency (NTA) chief was not enough.

‘Dissolve NTA and NBEMS’

They demanded immediate dissolution of the NTA and NBEMS, resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and payment of compensation to students affected by the sudden postponement of the UGC NET and NEET-PG exams.

They highlighted that nearly 2 lakh MBBS graduates appear for the NEET-PG exam every year for around 52,000 post-graduation seats across the country. Over 1,500 students appeared for the NEET-UG retest on Sunday, as they were given grace marks by the testing agency.

They further warned that students across the country would take to the streets if the government failed to concede their demands.