SFI condemns arrest of DYFI leaders in Vijayawada

‘They were on their way to make a representation to the Chief Minister on conduct of mega DSC’

January 10, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State committee of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on January 10 (Wednesday) strongly condemned the arrest of Democratic Youth Federation of India leaders who were on their way to make a representation to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the release of the promised mega DSC.

In a statement, they said the Chief Minister had promised to release a mega DSC before the elections but had gone back on his word. Lakhs of unemployed youth had been spending huge money to enrol in coaching centres and waiting for the mega DSC in the hope of getting a job.

They said vexed with the government apathy, the DYFI leaders decided to submit a representation to the Chief Minister but they were prevented by the police who took them into their custody.

They demanded immediate release of the leaders and urged the government to release the DSC notification.

