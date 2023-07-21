SFI calls for Statewide protest on July 24 against ‘indifference’ of Inter Board

July 21, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Activists of the State unit of the Student Federation of India (SFI) have called for an eight-hour Statewide protest on July 24 against the indifference of the Intermediate Board officials towards the problems being faced by the student community.

At a press conference on Friday, the federation’s State president K. Prasanna Kumar said students in junior colleges were not given textbooks even after 49 days of the commencement of classes in the new academic year. The issue of acute shortage of teaching staff and other key aspects were repeatedly taken to the notice of the Board officials but they did not respond.

He said the student union was forced to resort to a protest to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to their problems.

Later, he released a poster of the proposed protest. The federation’s State assistant secretary Ch. Venkateswara Rao, State committee member M. Someswara Rao, NTR district leaders Manmadha, Kumara Swamy, Rajkumar and others were present.

