SFI calls for scrapping of draft National Education Policy

The Students’ Federation of India national central executive committee has asked the Centre to scrap the draft National Education Policy as it will deprive the poor of quality education at an affordable price.

At the inaugural of the 87-member central executive committee’s annual meeting here on Tuesday, Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar and SFI CEC member Dipsita Dhar, narrating the ongoing struggle of the student community at JNU, Delhi for opposing the proposed steep hike in fee structure and hostel and mess charges, said if this was implemented there would be a cascading effect on all Central universities in the country.

She said this move by the Centre would deprive the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Backward Classes students of affordable education and a similar fee hike would be replicated in all other Central universities. The University Grants Commission had stopped giving grants to the public universities and was creating ‘autonomous universities’ to whom money was given as loan and a freedom to charge as much as they liked for fancy courses, she said.

Despite protests continuing against Fathima Lateef’s suicide on IIT, Madras premises in 2016, nothing had changed and 16 more suicides had taken place in two years, she pointed out.

No psychological counselling was arranged and no efforts made to put an end to caste discrimination, said V.P. Sanu, SFI all India president.

‘Students can’t choose’

He said if the National Education Policy was implemented, a committee (where Prime Minister will be a part of the panel) would decide which topics we could do research on or go for higher studies and it would not be a student’s interest that would count any more. Decrying the sharp reduction in the number of Maulana Azad National Fellowships and Rajiv Gandhi Fellowships for the SC, STs from 2,000 per year to just 200 now, he said the funding in most of the institutions had come down sharply and students were forced to spend from their pockets to do experiments.

Telangana SFI joint secretary and CEC member Basheer said 45 members attended the CEC and a public meeting would be held at the Govt. Junior College ground in the city on Wednesday after a rally was taken out.