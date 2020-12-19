SFI asks govt. to take over MR College

VIZIANAGARAM

19 December 2020 00:21 IST

Students Federation of India organised a massive agitation on Friday in Vizianagaram, asking the government to take over MR College and start admissions under the ‘aided’ category.

It has also insisted on the government to take over the maintenance of hostels alleging that the MANSAS Trust was not interested in reopening them. SFI leaders Ch. Venkatesh, P. Rammohana Rao and M. Harsha raised slogans against MANSAS Trust and tried to enter the office forcibly. However, police personnel stopped their entry into the office which is located inside the Vizianagaram Fort.

The leaders said stopping of admissions had forced many poor students to join private colleges by paying hefty fees.