SFC file pending with Governor, govt. informs High Court

January 19, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government informed the High Court that the file related to the constitution of the 5th State Finance Commission (SFC) was sent for the Governor’s assent and it was pending.

Hearing arguments on a PIL petition filed by TDP leader G.V. Reddy against the inordinate delay in constituting the SFC, on Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu said the SFC should indeed have been formed by December 2022 as per a commitment given by the government but it did not happen as pointed out by the petitioner’s advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra.

However, they refrained from issuing an order, saying that it was not correct to do so when the matter was under the Governor’s consideration.

They directed the government pleader concerned to take necessary steps in four weeks when he said the matter was being followed up.

Mr. Umesh Chandra told the court that the State had, during a previous hearing, assured of constituting the SFC within three months, which lapsed last year.

He insisted that the SFC was to be set up within the stipulated time but the government had so far dragged its feet. Therefore, it ought to act fast at least now.

The court then posted the matter to February 20 to enable the government to take necessary action.

