HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFC file pending with Governor, govt. informs High Court

Take necessary steps in four weeks to constitute 5th State Finance Commission, says HC

January 19, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The State government informed the High Court that the file related to the constitution of the 5th State Finance Commission (SFC) was sent for the Governor’s assent and it was pending.

Hearing arguments on a PIL petition filed by TDP leader G.V. Reddy against the inordinate delay in constituting the SFC, on Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu said the SFC should indeed have been formed by December 2022 as per a commitment given by the government but it did not happen as pointed out by the petitioner’s advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra.

However, they refrained from issuing an order, saying that it was not correct to do so when the matter was under the Governor’s consideration.

They directed the government pleader concerned to take necessary steps in four weeks when he said the matter was being followed up.

Mr. Umesh Chandra told the court that the State had, during a previous hearing, assured of constituting the SFC within three months, which lapsed last year.

He insisted that the SFC was to be set up within the stipulated time but the government had so far dragged its feet. Therefore, it ought to act fast at least now.

The court then posted the matter to February 20 to enable the government to take necessary action.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.