Sexually assaulted minor girl in A. P town ends life

A ninth class student, who was sexually assaulted by a youth, allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at T. Narsapuram mandal in West Godavari district.

Police arrested the suspects Manikala Raju and Mamilla Subramanyam on Monday.

Adding insult to injury

According to T. Narsapuram Sub Inspector P. Prem Raju, the suspect Raju reportedly sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl, while she was returning home after attending prayers in her village a couple of days ago. The victim told about the incident to her friend Subramanyam, who reprimanded and insulted her.

Felling slighted, the girl consumed soft drink laced with pesticide. She was admitted to the hospital and died while undergoing treatment.

Chintalapudi Circle Inspector (CI) P. Rajesh said a case under Section 376 IPC (Sexual Assault) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, has been registered against the suspects. They would be produced in the court today, the CI who is investigating the case said.