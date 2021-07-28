Andhra Pradesh

Sexual harassment charges: principal replaced at YVU

As complaint of alleged sexual harassment of a woman employee rocked Yogi Vemana University (YVU) campus, the management got into a fire-fighting mode and stripped K. Krishna Reddy of the post of Principal of PG College.

Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi appointed Chandramathi Shankar, professor of biotechnology, as in-charge principal and formed an inquiry committee to probe the complaint.

The seven-member panel headed by Prof. Padma and comprising academics A.G. Ramu, Nazeer Ahmed, P. Ramadevi, G. Katyayani, non-teaching staff Vani Sujatha and Security Officer Krishna Kumar will probe the issue from all angles and submit a report to the Vice-Chancellor by Wednesday evening, based on which suitable action would be taken.

Prof. Chandramathi would continue as the in-charge Principal until further orders.


