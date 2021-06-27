Sexual assault case: police release photographs of suspects

‘The accused have been absconding since the incident’

The Guntur Urban district police that are investigating the alleged sexual assault on a girl on Krishna riverbank have released the photographs of two suspects who are at large.

A 20-year-old girl who went for an outing with her boyfriend to the Pushkar Ghat at Seetanagaram village in Tadepalli manal was allegedly sexually assaulted in the evening on June 19.

The Police released the photographs of suspects – Venkat Reddy and Krishna from Chirala and Machilipatnam – who have been absconding since the incident and their mobile phones have been switched off.

Investigation officers of the Guntur Urban and the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, who visited the spot, picked up many suspects from Krishna and Guntur districts and questioned them.

“We have rounded up many suspects including rowdy-sheeters, ganja addicts, blade batch offenders, who often frequent to the riverbank. However, the main accused are at large,” an investigation officer said on Sunday.

TDP stages dharna

Meanwhile, TDP leaders and women organisations blamed the government, saying that the accused were yet to be arrested even a week had passed after the incident.

Women activists of the TDP staged a dharna at the Pushkar Ghat demanding that accused be arrested at the earliest and that police protection be provided to the victim.