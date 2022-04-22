Sexual assault case: CM orders ₹10 lakh aid to victim

Nunna CI, SI suspended for dereliction of duty; show cause notice issued to RMO

Ministers T. Vanitha, V. Rajini and Jogi Ramesh and MLAs M. Vishnu and V. Srinivas arriving at GGH to meet the victim, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to pay ₹10 lakh aid immediately to the family members of the victim who was allegedly sexually assaulted on Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH) premises.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed the police officers to take action against the negligent staff, in the case.

Following the directions of the Chief Minister, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has suspended Nunna police station Circle Inspector Haneesh Kumar and Sector SI Srinivas Rao, on the charges of dereliction of duties.

The GGH management has terminated the fogging and pest control services and the security agency contracts, and served memos to the nursing staff who were on duty in the hospital, when the crime occurred.

The 23-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons on April 19 and 20, in a room in the New Government Hospital. The victim has been sent for a medical examination and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The NTR district police commissionerate officials on Thursday arrested two outsourcing employees D. Srikanth and Ch. Babu Rao working with the fogging and pest control contractor, and their friend (an outsider) J. Pavan Kalyan, who allegedly committed the crime.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has issued a show cause notice to the GGH Resident Medical Officer (RMO) in this regard. The Chief Secretary directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a report.

Ministers call on victim

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini and Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and some MLAs visited the GGH and enquired about the health condition of the victim on Friday.

The Ministers promised to extend all help to the victim’s family and provide the best treatment to the woman.

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma called on the victim at the hospital and enquired with the doctors about the treatment being given to her.

Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu met the victim and her family members in the hospital and expressed concern over the brutal incident.

Mr. Naidu blamed the government for the poor security for women in the State and demanded capital punishment for the accused in the case.

TDP activists staged a dharna at the GGH and raised slogans against the government.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, while criticising the government over the increasing violence against women in the State, demanded that the government provide necessary protection and rehabilitation to the victim.