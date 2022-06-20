Sexual abuse case: home organiser, employee arrested

June 20, 2022 21:39 IST

School Education Department officials verify records

The Disha Mahila Police probing the alleged sexual exploitation of special children in a private NGO home arrested the home organiser, D. Vasanta Kumari, and a teacher, Prakash, in the case on Monday.

Police arrested Y. Venkateswara Rao, husband of Vasanta Kumari, earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We arrested three persons, including the main accused in the case so far. Further investigation is on,” said Disha Mahila Police Station Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) V.V. Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, which took suo moto notice of the case, postponed the hearing to Tuesday.

The Committee directed the Disabled Welfare, Revenue, Juvenile Welfare, Women Development and Child Welfare, Police and other department officials to submit reports on the functioning, inquiry and the action taken report on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, officials of the School Education Department inspected the home near Ibrahimpatnam on Monday and enquired about the strength, details of staff and other particulars.

“The management is not maintaining any records properly. No children and staff were found in the NGO home,” said an officer who visited the home.