‘Sexcon 2019’ gets under way

The three-day 35th National Conference of Sexology, being organised by the Council of Sex Education and Parenthood International (CSEPI), on the theme: ‘Sexology: New vistas of understanding’, got under way here on Friday.

The objective of the annual conference, being held for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, post-bifurcation, is to impart basic training in sexual medicine to those at the beginning of their careers in sexology and to update the experts with the current developments in the field.

Dr. Poosha Darbha, organising secretary, and Dr. G. Venkata Ramana, conference chairman, said that the Council of Sex Education and Parenthood International was the oldest national body of professionals interested in sexology.

Professionals from various specialities and sub-specialities of medicine and behavioural sciences including urology, andrology, infertility, dermatology, gynaecology, psychiatry, plastic and re-constructive surgery and psychology were participating in the conference.

Chairman of GSL Group of Medical Institutions (Rajahmundry) Ganni Bhaskara Rao, participated as chief guest at the inaugural function.

Dr. Prakash Kothari (Mumbai), Dr. Y. Raja Rao, Chairman of AP Medical Council, Dr. T. Narsinga Reddy, vice-president-elect, Indian Medical Association, Dr. G. Raghu Rama Rao, former president of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists-Andhra Pradesh , Dr. Dega Narayana Reddy, emeritus chairperson, Dr. Sanjay Deshpande, Chairman, CSEPI, and noted sexologist Dr. G. Samaram were among those who participated. Dr. Madhu Babu, dermatologist and local organising committee representative, was present.