Andhra Pradesh

Sexagenarian died in accident; minor behind the wheels

A 66-year-old person died while a 15-year-old boy received minor injuries after reportedly being hit by a car near the five-road junction at Narsipatnam.

The car was allegedly being driven by a minor aged around 17-years. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as R Ayyannapatrudu (66), a retired government employee.

According to Narsipatnam (town) sub-inspector of police (traffic) Divakar, the minor reportedly stepped on the accelerator instead of brakes while driving the car, which led to the accident.

Narsipatnam town police registered a case. Following the incident, Narsipatnam traffic division police launched a special drive against minors driving vehicles. More details are yet to be ascertained regarding the special drive.


