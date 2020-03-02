Sex workers seek ‘unorganised sector’ tag

Even as March 3 is observed as the 20th International Sex Workers Rights Day, the community is keen to become the new entrant into the ‘unorganised sector’.

New Network of Sex Workers (NNSW) has been calling for their profession to be recognised as ‘work’, as it is voluntarily chosen by consenting adults. The sex workers have always been at loggerheads with the ‘reformers’ and champions of anti-trafficking activities, who they say seek to ‘reform’ them by denying them the right to articulate their life choices.

It all started in 2001 when over 25,000 sex workers had gathered in Kolkata to oppose the women’s groups that sought to label them as ‘victims’ who had to be rehabilitated. The violence against sex workers witnessed next year further strengthened their grit and they decided not to be ‘shouted down’ by starting to observe the day on March 3. With 1.5 lakh members, the NNSW is said to be the largest network of the fraternity comprising male, female and transgenders representing 60 organisations.

Blame the narration

Sex workers decry the very ‘victim of trafficking’ narration put forth by the government agencies. “All sex workers are portrayed as victims of trafficking, brothels as dens of exploitation and clients as abusers perpetrating trafficking. This discourse has more than effectively moulded the average citizen’s opinion of sex workers. Also, the State leaves no stone unturned to ‘rescue’ sex workers, while they are actually hitting at their very source of livelihood,” says R. Meera, Secretary of Women’s Initiatives (WINS), a social organisation working for the rights of sex workers. Section 370 of Indian Penal Code is being misinterpreted and abused by law enforcement agencies to arrest their clients, she pointed out.

Ms. Meera cites a study titled ‘Raided’ published by VAMP (Sangli), Saheli Sangh (Pune), Kerala Network of Sex Workers, UKMO Karnataka and JSS Jharkhand in 2018 that revealed how sex workers were forcibly ‘rescued’ and sent to rehabilitation homes. “Seventy per cent of the rescued women returned to their profession after being released, which shows they are not victims as being projected, but voluntarily chose the profession,” she explained.

The NNSW also appeals to the government to consult the sex workers groups before passing the Anti-Trafficking Bill, waiting since 2017.