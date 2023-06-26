Sex scandal in ashram: investigating officers trying to find out who helped girl escape, approach police

June 26, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The Visakhapatnam and the Vijayawada Disha Mahila Police, probing the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl in an ashram in Venkojipalem, are trying to find out who helped the victim escape from the ashram and approach the police in Vijayawada.

The investigating officers are also checking why the Kankipadu police of Krishna district did not register a case when the victim walked into the station and lodged a complaint.

The 14-year-old orphan, who was staying in Gnananda, Ramananda Sadhu Matam at Venkojipalem in Visakhapatnam, escaped on June 13 and boarded a train to Rajamahendravaram the same day. She later came to Vijayawada and lodged a complaint with the Kankipadu police.

The victim, in her complaint, stated that a woman gave her ₹200 and helped her escape from the ashram. A woman from Rajamahendravaram befriended her on the train, took her home and later to her sister’s house near Kankipadu the next day.

The girl allegedly told the police that Poornananda Saraswathi Swami sexually abused her in the ashram and urged them to take action against the Swami. The police, however, asked her to call Childline 1098, operated by the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department, and referred the case to Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for providing rehabilitation to the girl.

Visakhapatnam police visit Vijayawada

“We are trying to obtain information about the woman (whom she refers to as sister) who helped the victim escape from the ashram and the woman (whom she refers to as aunt) who befriended her on the train, provided shelter and took her to the police station...,” said an officer of Disha Mahila Police.

Meanwhile, a team of investigating officers from Visakhapatnam visited Vijayawada on Monday. They met local police officers, discussed the timeline of the case and recorded the statements. “A detailed investigation into the case is under way,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.