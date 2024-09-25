Sewer lines remain clogged as heavy rain lashes Kadapa

Heavy rains lashed Kadapa district for the last two days owing to a trough of low pressure. As a result, the swollen streams and canals flowed onto the fields. The stream at Somireddypalle village in Brahmamgari Matham mandal overflowed on the road, disrupting traffic on the B. Matham-Badvel road on Wednesday.

The incessant rains disrupted normal life in Kadapa city. Water stagnated heavily on the road at Apsara Circle, Kondaiahpalli, Ashok Nagar areas, as the sewer lines were heavily clogged with piled-up garbage that remained uncleared for a long time.

MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy visited the spots and instructed the Municipal Corporation authorities to clear the garbage and facilitate flow of the stagnant water. She also appealed to the public not to dump plastic waste in the drains and instead dispose them of responsibly in the trash vehicles arranged by the corporation.

