ADVERTISEMENT

Sewer lines remain clogged as heavy rain lashes Kadapa

Published - September 25, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the overflowing stream at Somireddypalle in Brahmamgari Matham mandal of Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed Kadapa district for the last two days owing to a trough of low pressure. As a result, the swollen streams and canals flowed onto the fields. The stream at Somireddypalle village in Brahmamgari Matham mandal overflowed on the road, disrupting traffic on the B. Matham-Badvel road on Wednesday.

The incessant rains disrupted normal life in Kadapa city. Water stagnated heavily on the road at Apsara Circle, Kondaiahpalli, Ashok Nagar areas, as the sewer lines were heavily clogged with piled-up garbage that remained uncleared for a long time.

MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy visited the spots and instructed the Municipal Corporation authorities to clear the garbage and facilitate flow of the stagnant water. She also appealed to the public not to dump plastic waste in the drains and instead dispose them of responsibly in the trash vehicles arranged by the corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US