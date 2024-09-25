GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sewer lines remain clogged as heavy rain lashes Kadapa

Published - September 25, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the overflowing stream at Somireddypalle in Brahmamgari Matham mandal of Kadapa district on Wednesday.

A view of the overflowing stream at Somireddypalle in Brahmamgari Matham mandal of Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed Kadapa district for the last two days owing to a trough of low pressure. As a result, the swollen streams and canals flowed onto the fields. The stream at Somireddypalle village in Brahmamgari Matham mandal overflowed on the road, disrupting traffic on the B. Matham-Badvel road on Wednesday.

The incessant rains disrupted normal life in Kadapa city. Water stagnated heavily on the road at Apsara Circle, Kondaiahpalli, Ashok Nagar areas, as the sewer lines were heavily clogged with piled-up garbage that remained uncleared for a long time.

MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy visited the spots and instructed the Municipal Corporation authorities to clear the garbage and facilitate flow of the stagnant water. She also appealed to the public not to dump plastic waste in the drains and instead dispose them of responsibly in the trash vehicles arranged by the corporation.

Published - September 25, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.