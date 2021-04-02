Severe heatwave conditions continue to prevail in many mandals

VIJAYAWADA

02 April 2021 00:20 IST

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in at least 78 mandals of the State on Thursday as the temperature continued to soar.

Most of the mandals that witnessed severe heatwave condition are in West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam district. Also, normal heatwave condition prevailed in 197 mandals.

According to the AP State Development Planning Society, Mantralayam of Kurnool district recorded 45.9 degrees Celsius maximum temperature, the highest in the State.

Pamur, Kurichedu, Konakanamitla and Kandukur of Prakasam, Sydapuram, Gudur of Nellore, Nagalapuram, KVB Puram of Chittoor, Tenali of Guntur recorded a maximum temperature of more than 45.5 degrees Celsius.

Vijayawada has again experienced heatwave condition, as it recorded 42.68 degrees Celsius maximum temperature which is the highest since 2016 as per IMD. For the first time in decades, such a high temperature was recorded on the very beginning day of the month.

Similar weather conditions are likely to occur on Friday and Saturday in the State.