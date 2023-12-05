Severe cyclone ‘Michaung’ crosses coast near Bapatla, throws life out of gear

December 05, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - SURYALANKA (BAPATLA DISTRICT)

The severe cyclonic storm, ‘Michaung’, over west-central Bay of Bengal crossed the South Andhra Pradesh coast, and made its landfall from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. close to the south of Bapatla on December 5 (Tuesday) with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph.

“The cyclone is moving towards the north, and is likely to weaken in the next few hours. However, heavy rains will continue,” according to the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

Life was thrown out of gear as heavy rain and high-velocity winds lashed the coastal town and villages, uprooted trees and electric poles, and blew off advertisement hoardings.

Officials said it would take a couple of days to restore power supply in the affected areas. As a precautionary measure, power was shut down well before the cyclone made its landfall.

There were reports that a few walls and roofs of houses collapsed, but there were no casualties so far, the officials said. People living along the coast in thatched and tiled houses bore the brunt, they added.

The sea turned very rough, and there were high tides and gusting winds when the severe cyclone crossed the coast about 40 km from Bapatla.

“The sea has come forward by about 100 to 110 metres under the impact of the tidal waves. Many thatched fishermen houses have been damaged. However, there are no casualties in the fishermen colonies as most of them have been evacuated to safer places well in advance,” the officials said.

“We have been experiencing heavy rain for the last three days. But the incessant rain and strong winds since Monday evening created panic among the villagers,” said Mariyamma of the fishermen community.

“The police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been posted at the Suryalanka beach,” said Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

“We have shifted people residing in the thatched houses and huts in the nearby colonies,” NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan told The Hindu.

The wind was so strong that the NDRF personnel at the Suryalanka beach had to rush to the shelter homes for a brief period.

“The severe cyclone is likely to move northwards, weaken into a cyclonic storm and thereafter into a deep depression and depression, and fizzle out in the next 48 hours,” the APSDMA officials said.

“As the intensity of rain picks up after the landfall, people living in the low-lying areas have been evacuated. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours at a few places across the State. Winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph, and gusting to 70 kmph, are likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the next few hours,” the officials said.

