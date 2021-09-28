Several villages inundated in West Godavari

NDRF, SDRF, police take up rescue operations

Many villages were marooned in West Godavari district following incessant rains on Monday, after the landfall of cyclone Gulab.

Several streams and canals were overflowing snapping road communication to the tribal habitations in the Agency area.

SEnior police officials reviewed the rainfall and flood situation in Krishna, East and West Godavari districts. SPs, ASPs and DSPs have been directed to deploy police forces in villages.

Collector Kartikeya Misra enquired with Joint Collectors, Narsapuram and Polavaram Sub-Collectors and Jangareddygudem and Eluru Revenue Divisional Officers about the flood situation.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that pickets had been arranged at the culverts and low level bridges where the canals and streams were overflowing. The Errakaluva, Kondavaagu and other streams were overflowing cutting road communication due to heavy rains.

According to the district officials, Jangareddygudem received 192.2 mm, Achanta 189.8 mm, Poduru 160 mm, Kamavarapukota 156.4, Dwaraka Tirumala 149, Chagallu 148.8, Penumantra 143.2, Buttaigudem 136.4, Tallapudi 130.2, Nidadavolu 129.6, Unguturu 123.8 and many other mandals received more than 10 mm in the district.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said that teams were deployed to the flood affected areas to take up relief and rescue operations.

The State Disaster Response Force and police were helping the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, AP Transco, and other department officials in clearing the roads and in evacuating villagers, the SP said.