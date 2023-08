Several trains cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted to facilitate maintenance works

August 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted several trains to facilitate works pertaining to infrastructure maintenance. The trains were cancelled up to August 20, the railway authorities said in a release on August 16 (Wednesday).

Train No. 07978 has been cancelled from Vijayawada to Bitragunta and Train No. 07977 from Bitragunta to Vijayawada. Train No. 17237 Bitragunta-MGR Chennai Central, Train No. 17238 MGR Chennai Central-Bitragunta, Train No. 07466 Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam, Train No. 07467 Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry, Train No.17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam, Train No. 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port, Train No.22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Train No.22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada and Train No. 07500 Vijayawada-Gudur have been cancelled until August 20.

Train No.07458 Gudur-Vijayawada and Train No. 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur have also been cancelled until August 21.

Train No. 17282 Narsapur-Guntur train has been partially cancelled between Vijayawada and Guntur until August 20. Train No.17281 Guntur-Narsapur has been partially cancelled between Guntur and Vijayawada until August 20.

Train No. 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Giwahati has been diverted via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Junction and Nidadavole on August 17 and 18.

Train No. 12515 Coimbatore-Silchar has been diverted via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Junction and Nidadavole until August 20, and Train No. 12756 Bhavnagar Terminus-Kakinada Port has been diverted via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Junction and Nidadavolu until August 19, the SCR officials said.

