Several trains cancelled for modernisation work

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 March 2021 00:47 IST

Some trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled or diverted due to proposed remodeling works at Tirupati railway station, and for non-interlocking, pre-non-interlocking and electrification works in the Renigunta-Tirupati section.

The 02708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam double decker special express, leaving Tirupati on March 5, 7,10 and 12, will be cancelled. In the return direction, 02707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati double decker special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on March 6, 8, 11 and 13 will be cancelled.

Train 07479 Tirupati-Puri special express, leaving Tirupati on March 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 12, will be cancelled. In the return direction, 07480 Puri-Tirupati special express leaving Puri on March 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 and 14 will be cancelled.

Train 07481 Tirupati-Bilaspur special express, leaving Tirupati on March 7 and 11, will be cancelled. In the return direction, train 07482 Bilaspur-Tirupati special express, leaving Bilaspur on March 9 and 13, will be cancelled.

Train 08479 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati special express leaving Bhubaneswar on March 6, will be cancelled. In the return direction, 08480 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar special express, leaving Tirupati on March 7, will be cancelled.

Trrain no. 02071 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati special express leaving Bhubaneswar on March 7, will be cancelled. In the return direction,02072 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar special express, leaving Tirupati on March 8, will be cancelled.

Skipping of Tirupati station

Train 07488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa special express, leaving Visakhapatnam on March 10 and 11 and in the return direction 07487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam special express, leaving Kadapa on March 11 and 12, will skip the Tirupati railway station.