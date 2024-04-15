Several TDP leaders join YSRCP in the presence of Jagan

April 15, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Kesarapalle in NTR district on Monday.

TDP leaders from the Nandigama Assembly constituency, including former chairman of Nandigama Marketing Committee Chirumamilla Srinivasa Rao (alias Bujji), former Nandigama town vice-chairman Vaddeli Srinivasa Rao, TDP senior leaders Dr. Sheikh Hasina, Kommu Vijayaraju, and Nandigama municipality leader Y. Rama Rao besides district minority president from TDP Sheikh Karimullah and Congress constituency in-charge Godapati Babu Rao joined the YSRCP.

From the Mylavaram constituency, TDP BC leader from Maddilaparva village T. Venkataramana, Reddigudem former ZPTC member P. Vijayalakshmi and youth wing leader P. Suresh Kumar Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of the party Mylavaram candidate Sarnala Tirupati Rao.

Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party (BCY) State convener Shiva Rama Krishna Yadav, All India Yadav Mahasabha State president Ambati Nagayya Yadav, Bezawada Bar Association treasurer B. Venkateshwarlu Yadav, youth leader Gogula Vijay Kumar, Autonagar Timber Merchant Association president B. Nagayya Yadav, Markapuram TDP Youth convener Bhumi Reddy Nagarjuna Reddy, Timber Merchant Association member Chappidi Malleswara Yadav, TDP State secretary Pendurthi Srinivasa Rao, and NTR district minority cell president Sheikh Karimulla were among those who joined the YSRCP.