Several organisations distribute essentials to workers

Several charitable institutions continued to exhibit their altruistic face by donating essential commodities to the downtrodden and workers, who have lost livelihood due to the clamping of lockdown across the country.

Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (KGKT) president P.C. Rayulu distributed grocery kits to the public at a programme organised by Tirupati Press Club. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and MLC Y. Srinivasulu Reddy, who formally handed the kits over to 400 beneficiaries, called it a timely help in times of pandemic and to tide over the crisis.

As railway porters remained jobless with the entire passenger train network coming to a screeching halt, railway officials of Renigunta Junction reached out to the workers by providing them essential commodities, as directed by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Guntakal) Prasanth Kumar. Officials led by Station Manager Seshagiri Natha Reddy distributed groceries worth ₹1,500 and ₹500 in cash to the 20 porters. Traffic Inspector G. Jayanth Kumar appealed to the workers to stay at home, follow social distancing and wash hands regularly with sanitiser.

Heeding to the call from its Belur Math headquarters, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Tirupati distributed food, provisions, face masks to the migrant labourers. The Mission’s Secretary Swami Anupamananda, Swami Mahakshananda and member G.S. Prasad handed over the packets to the workers and their families. Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) General Secretary S. Venkataratnam distributed masks and food packets to 500 slum dwellers in and around the city, who could not secure work during the lockdown period.