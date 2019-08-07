GVMC projects put on hold

Several ongoing projects of the GVMC, including Smart City projects, have been put on hold following a directive by the State Government.

The government issued two directives on ongoing projects to reportedly check any ordering of works without budget and to check whether the tender process was transparent.

One of these directives, issued in May soon after the YSRCP came to power, instructed that works that had been sanctioned before April 1, 2019, but were yet to commence, should be cancelled.

If the works were really needed, fresh approval should be obtained from the sanctioning authority, the directive said.

If an agreement was reached and works have crossed 25%, they should be continued and in case of less than 25% progress, the works they should be reviewed. If necessary, they should be continued after taking fresh sanction. Otherwise, they should be cancelled, the directive said.

In June, another order was issued to ‘put on hold’ all the works within 25% of progress.

Any works in the middle of execution should be stopped after bringing them to a ‘safe’ condition.

Major projects

A decision on the works put on hold is expected to be taken by the government soon based on the views of an Expert Committee constituted by the Government.

A ₹740 crore project taken up under the aegis of A.P. Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited creating underground drainage network in two packages in parts of the city and to supply treated water to the industry is under the scanner of the committee, it was learnt.

Hardly any work has started on the project, sources said.

On the hitlist

Among the other projects that are likely to be affected are the multi-storied parking at Jagadamba Junction (₹9.7 crore), construction of a sports arena at MPV Colony (₹25.5 crore), round-the-clock water supply in Area Based Development (₹86.4 crore), Smart Streets (₹164 crore) and 15 MW floating solar power plant on Meghadrigedda reservoir (₹11 crore).