Several MoUs likely during ports’ conclave

Several key agreements are likely to be signed during the two-day conclave of the ports from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) here from November 7.

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) will be playing host to the conference. Top officials from the member-countries will attend.

The regional group has India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and two land-locked countries of Bhutan and Nepal as members. The countries lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal constitute a contiguous regional unity.

The sub-regional organisation was established on June 6, 1997, through the Bangkok Declaration. Nepal and Bhutan were inducted in 2004.

“This is a prestigious event to be hosted by us. Besides discussing best practices, we will discuss ways of exploring regional cooperation in various fields,” VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh told The Hindu on Thursday.

Besides VPT, Paradip, Kolkata and Krishnapatnam ports are also expected to sign MoU with Ranong port of Thailand. More MoUs on coastal shipping and promotion of export-import cargo and usage of facilities for each others’ benefit will come up for discussion. Port Authority of Thailand has already come forward for collaboration through Laem Chabang. Mr. Haranadh said, in addition to senior officials of the port trusts and authorities, various Ministries, officials from Dhamra, Krishnapatnam, Mudra and other private ports had been invited for participation.

Kolkata and Visakhapatnam ports have already an understanding with Nepal after the Ministry of Nepal designated them as gateway ports. Bhutan also wants to explore tie-up with the Indian ports to get imported cargo.

Various stakeholders such as the CII, FICCI, FAPCCI and other professional organisations will also attend.