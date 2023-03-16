HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Several mandals in north Andhra, Rayalaseema receive rainfall

March 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Several areas in the north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh due to the pre-monsoon activity.

According to the real-time data of the AP Planning Development Society, Kuppam in the Chittoor district received a cumulative rainfall of 63 mm as of 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Ananthagiri mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district received 54.5 mm of rainfall. It was followed by Markapuram (47 mm), Prakasam, Addateegala (46.75 mm) Alluri Sitharama Raju and Triupranthakam (46.25 mm) of Prakasam.

Other mandals in ASR, Prakasam, Chittoor, Parvathipuram Manyam, Annamayya and Vizianagaram received more than 30 mm of rainfall. Moderate rainfall was witnessed in mandals of Nandyal, Palnadu, Eluru, Srikakulam and other districts.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s inference for Andhra Pradesh, a cyclonic circulation from Bangladesh and its neighbourhood to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh lies at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.