Several mandals in north Andhra, Rayalaseema receive rainfall

March 16, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Several areas in the north coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh due to the pre-monsoon activity.

According to the real-time data of the AP Planning Development Society, Kuppam in the Chittoor district received a cumulative rainfall of 63 mm as of 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Ananthagiri mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district received 54.5 mm of rainfall. It was followed by Markapuram (47 mm), Prakasam, Addateegala (46.75 mm) Alluri Sitharama Raju and Triupranthakam (46.25 mm) of Prakasam.

Other mandals in ASR, Prakasam, Chittoor, Parvathipuram Manyam, Annamayya and Vizianagaram received more than 30 mm of rainfall. Moderate rainfall was witnessed in mandals of Nandyal, Palnadu, Eluru, Srikakulam and other districts.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s inference for Andhra Pradesh, a cyclonic circulation from Bangladesh and its neighbourhood to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh lies at 0.9 km above mean sea level.