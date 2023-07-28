ADVERTISEMENT

Several IAS officers shuffled in Andhra Pradesh

July 28, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

Gandham Chandrudu has been posted as Director of Horticulture and Sericulture, while Dhyanachandra is the new Additional Director, Village and Ward Secretariat Department

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh government transferred several IAS officers late in the night on July 27 (Thursday).

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy issued G.O. Rt. No: 1484 in this regard.

Gandham Chandrudu, the 2010 batch IAS officer, who had been waiting for posting, was posted as Director, Horticulture and Sericulture, in place of S.S. Sreedhar, who was directed to report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

H.M. Dhyanachandra was posted as Additional Director, Village and Ward Secretariat Department.

T. Nishanthi was posted as Joint Commissioner at the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). Srivas Nupur Ajaykumar was posted as Joint Collector of Konaseema district. Tekkali Sub-Collector Tatimakula Rahul Kumar Reddy was transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Nandyal district. Mallavarapu Suryateja, Sub-Collector of Narsapur, was posted as Project Officer, ITDA, K.R. Puram.

