Several firms showing interest in Kadapa steel project: official

The State government has issued Expression of Interest for setting up an integrated steel plant in Kadapa district and several leading steel companies came forward to become partners in what is going to be a joint venture, according to Special Chief Secretary (Industries & Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven.
Addressing a virtual conference on sustainability in steel sector with the theme ‘Sustainable business strategies--shaping the new normal’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry - AP on Friday, Mr. Valaven said the government was extending all possible support to industries during the COVID-19 crisis and in re-starting their operations as the lockdown was eased.
Safety norms
Mr. Valaven urged industries to follow all the required COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of employees. He further said the government was coming up with one-stop shop solutions for investors.
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Chairman and Managing Director P.K. Rath said in the present disruptive scenario, technologies such as the Internet of Things attained importance in running steel plants and exuded confidence that the steel sector would eventually bounce back.
CII national steel committee chairman and Jindal Steel CFO M.V.S. Seshagiri Rao, CII - AP chairman D. Ramakrishna, CII Visakhapatnam zone chairman J. Srinivasa Raju and others took part in the conference.
