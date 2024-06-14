Six dead, five others injured in road accident in Krishna district

Six died and five others suffered injuries on the National Highway near Ketanapalli village, Kruthivennu mandal in Krishna district in the early hours on June 14, 2024, when a container carrying fish feed from Tallarevu mandal to Pedatummidi village hit a mini van travelling from Puducherry to Bhimavaram.

The victims were natives of Kakinada, Yanam, Amalapuram and Tamil Nadu, said Superintendent of Police, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, who rushed to the spot.

The deceased were identified as Revu Bushanam (26), G. Dharma Varaprasad (27), Kanakaraju (40), Chinta Lovaraju (32), Magapu Nagaraju (35) and Iyyappan Jayaraman (42). The bodies were shifted to District Government Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

The injured, M. Mahesh, Chinta Durga Prasad, Revu Ganeswara Rao, Malladi Srikanth and Sangani Nagendra Babu, were admitted to Government Hospital in Machilipatnam, the SP said.

“Drivers of both the vehicles and three others died on the spot. One more person succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital,” Mr. Adnan Nayeem told The Hindu.

The accident information has been passed to the victim’s family members, and instructions have been given to the police to take care of the injured at the hospital, the SP said.

Machilipatnam DSP Shaik Abdul Subhani, Pedana CI K. Nagendra Prasad, Kruthivennu SI Nagaraju and Bantumilli SI Vasu shifted the injured to the hospital.

