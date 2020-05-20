Several containment clusters denotified in city

The district administration and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials have announced that there are 25 COVID-19 containment clusters in the district and nine of them are in the city.

Earlier, the district had 42 containment clusters, including 20 in Vijayawada, and 17 of them have been denotified. The city has nearly 60 active cases and district has 101 active cases at present.

Each containment cluster consists of one or more containment zones that are drawn up to a radius of 1,200 metres, including core area and buffer area.

In the city, Chittinagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kothapet, Krishnalanka, Machavaram, Moghalrajpuram, Satyanarayana Puram, Ajith Singh Nagar and Vidyadharapuram and surrounding areas of the respective locations are under containment clusters.

Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh has issued guidelines for the opening of shops and establishments in the areas not falling under any of the containment zones.

As per the guidelines, no activity would be permitted in the containment zones or red zone drawn around the residences of active cases.

Activity between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In the orange zone or buffer zone, all the permitted shops and establishment can be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Thursday as per the guidelines issued by the State government. In the green zones, all essential and non-essential activities would be allowed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

In green and orange zones, where shops are allowed to open, a physical distance of 6 feet between persons should be maintained, shops should have different entry and exit points and only 50% of the staff should work.

Cash payments must be avoided and digital transactions should be encouraged.

Every person should wear a mask and sanitisers should be provided at all the establishments and owners will be made responsible in case of violation of the rules even if customers do not wear masks.

For further information on zones, vmc.ap.gov.in can be visited after 11 a.m. on Thursday or one can dial 0866-2424172. 0866-2427485 or 0866-2422515.

Meanwhile, in the Vijayawada Rural mandal adjoining the city, Gollapudi, Nunna, Ramavarappadu, Jakkampudi YSR Colony, Yanamalakuduru, Kanuru, Poranki are under containment clusters. Elsewhere, villages of Chodavaram, Machilipatnam, Jaggaiapeta, Gannavaram, Nuzvid, Pothireddy Palli, Chatrai, Unguturu and Ibrahimpatnam are under containment clusters.