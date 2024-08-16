ADVERTISEMENT

Several areas in Eluru to face power cut on August 17

Updated - August 16, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 07:19 pm IST - ELURU

Annual maintenance works will be undertaken at Venkanna Tank, Ashok Nagar and Chanakyapuri sub-station areas

G.V.R. Subba Rao

There will be no power supply to several areas in Eluru from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 17 (Saturday) owing to the annual maintenance works at Venkanna Tank Sub-station.

APEPDCL Eluru Division Executive Engineer J.P.B. Natarajan, in a release on August 16 (Friday), said that the Discom would take up tree pruning as part of the annual maintenance works. The areas that will face power cuts include Kothaugdem Centre, 7 Kaluvalu Centre, Chataparru Road, Turpu Veedhi, Saibaba temple area, Filhouse Peta, Weavers Colony, Arundhatipet, Dongala Mandapam area, Kandakam Road, Southern Street and Sangapppu Bazaar areas.

Power supply will be hit in other areas owing to the annual maintenance works at 33/11 KV feeder Ashok Nagar Sub-station under the North Eluru Section, 11 KV Chanakyapuri Colony feeder on August 17 (Saturday). 

Works will be undertaken from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chanakyapuri Sub-station area, while the same will be done at Ashok Nagar Sub-station from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The areas falling under these substations will have no power supply during the period, said Mr. Natarajan.

Power supply will remain suspended in RMC Colony, D Mart area, Manchineela Thota, Chanakyapuri, Ashok Nagar, Ameena Peta, RR Peta, NR Peta, Fattebad, Kothapeta, Power Station Road, Court Centre, Fire Station Road, Collector’s office area and Government Hospital area.

Mr. Natarajan urged the consumers to cooperate with the department.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

