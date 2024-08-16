Several areas in Eluru to face power cut on August 17

There will be no power supply to several areas in Eluru from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 17 (Saturday) owing to the annual maintenance works at Venkanna Tank Sub-station.

APEPDCL Eluru Division Executive Engineer J.P.B. Natarajan, in a release on August 16 (Friday), said that the Discom would take up tree pruning as part of the annual maintenance works. The areas that will face power cuts include Kothaugdem Centre, 7 Kaluvalu Centre, Chataparru Road, Turpu Veedhi, Saibaba temple area, Filhouse Peta, Weavers Colony, Arundhatipet, Dongala Mandapam area, Kandakam Road, Southern Street and Sangapppu Bazaar areas. Mr. Natarajan urged the consumers to cooperate with the department.