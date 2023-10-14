ADVERTISEMENT

Seventh class girl of KGBV suffers injuries after principal gives punishment

October 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - REDDYGUDEM (NTR DISTRICT)

38 students were reportedly asked to kneel down in the hot sun for an hour for making noise 

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

A 12-year-old student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Reddygudem in NTR District, suffered injuries on her knees when the school principal reportedly made students to kneel down.

The principal reportedly ordered the seventh class students to kneel down on the floor in hot sun for an hour on Friday, when she found the girls making noise in the classroom.

Parents of the students, who came from Kunaparajuparava village to take the girl home for Dasara vacations, found wounds on her knee and questioned the principal. They lodged a complaint with the Reddygudem police.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, KGBV Ex-officio Project Coordinator, C.V. Renuka said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

“I spoke with the parents as well as the principal. Action will be taken, if it is proved that the principal gave physical punishment to the student causing injuries,” Ms. Renuka said.

