Seven-year-old drowns in drain in East Godavari

KAKINADA

13 July 2020 13:35 IST

She reportedly slipped into the drain while attempting to retrieve her footwear that washed into it.

A seven-year-old girl allegedly drowned in a municipal drain after slipping into it at Mandapeta town in East Godavari district on July 12 evening.

The girl, Palivela Chanda Kala, a student of class II in the local municipal primary school, reportedly slipped into the drain while attempting to retrieve her footwear that washed into the drain due to stormwater.

The incident occurred while she was walking by the drain on her way to buy milk from a local shop.

Mandapeta town Sub-Inspector B. Rajesh Kumar has said; “The girl was found dead in the drain a few minutes after she slipped into it during the search by the locals. The dead body has been sent to the Mandapeta area hospital where post-mortem was performed on Monday. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.”