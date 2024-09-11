ADVERTISEMENT

Seven workers died of asphyxiation in road accident in East Godavari

Published - September 11, 2024 12:30 pm IST - KOVVUR

The seven workers have reportedly died due to asphyxiation after a load of cashew nuts fell on them after a minivan in which they were travelling overturned

T. Appala Naidu

Seven workers have died due reportedly to asphyxiation after they were trapped under cashew nut bags in a road mishap at Chinnayagudem village under Devarapalli police limits in East Godavari district. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

Kovvuru DSP G. Deva Kumar has said that a minivan laden with raw cashew nuts overturned on a local road, leading to the death of the seven workers on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Reddi Satyanarayana (45), D. Venkata Rao (40), Bokka Prasad (32), P. China Musalayya (35), K. Krishna, K. Sattipandu, and Tadi Krishna, belonging to Tadimalla village in Nidadavole Mandal in the East Godavari district.

“The van completely overturned on the road itself. The raw cashew nut bags fell on eight workers who later died of asphyxiation. Only one of them survived during the rescue operation”, claimed DSP Mr. Deva Kumar.

All eight workers were reportedly sitting on top of the load. As many as ten workers were heading from T. Narasapuram Mandal to Nidadavole in the minivan. The police have sent the seven dead bodies to Kovvur Government Hospital for a postmortem. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

