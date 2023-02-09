Seven workers die of asphyxiation in oil mill in Kakinada district

February 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PEDDAPURAM (KAKINADA)

Seven workers died due to asphyxiation during the removal of oil sludge in an edible oil tanker at Ambati Subbanna & Co Oils Mill at G. Ragampeta village in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Five of them belong to the Paderu agency in Alluri Sitaramaraju District and two hail from Kakinada district.

The deceased are Vechangi Krishna (35), Vechangi Narasinga Rao (38), Vechangi Sagar (20), Kuratadu Bonju Babu (34), Korra Rama Rao (45) of the Paderu agency and Kattamuri Jagadeesh and Prasad (27) of Kakinada district.

Kakinada Superintendent of Police M. Raveendrananth Babu told The Hindu: “Initially, two workers who entered the tanker to clean died. Five workers who attempted to rescue the duo also died. It is believed that the seven workers have reportedly died due to asphyxiation”.

Only one worker survived. “All the seven bodies have been retrieved from the tank. The investigation is on”, said the SP. The bodies have been shifted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla said Ambati Subbanna & Co Oils Mill had been seized for negligence and lack of safety measures. A case under IPC Section 304 A had been registered against the management on charges of ‘negligence’ of the safety of workers, she said.

Compensation announced

Ms. Shukla said the State government had announced ₹25 lakh compensation to each of the deceased families. The workers’ union was in talks with the management for better compensation.

The Collector had ordered an inquiry by a five-member committee into the incident. The panel will submit the report by February 11. The committee consists of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour, the Deputy Inspector of Factories, the Executive Engineer, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the District Industries Officer of Kakinada and the Peddapuram Revenue Divisional Officer.