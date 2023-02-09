Seven workers die of asphyxiation in an edible oil tank in A.P.’s Kakinada district

February 09, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - PEDDAPURAM (KAKINADA)

Seven workers have died reportedly due to asphyxiation while they were engaged in the removal of oil sludge in an edible oil tanker on Thursday, February 9, 2023 morning at Ambati Subbanna Oil Mill at G. Ragampeta village under Peddapuram police limits in Kakinada district. Five of them belong to Paderu agency in Alluri Sitarama Raju District.

According to Peddapuram DSP Sunkara Murali Mohan, the deceased have been identified as Mecchangi Krishna, Mecchangi Narasinga, Mecchangi Sagar, Kuratadu Jambu Raju and Kurra Rama Rao of Paderu agency and Kattamuri Jagaeesh and Prasad of Kakinada district.

Kakinada SP M. Raveendrananth Babu told The Hindu: “Initially, two workers had gone inside the tanker and had died while they were cleaning the tank from inside. Then five other workers had gone in an attempt to rescue the duo and have also died. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause of death”.

“Only one worker has survived. All seven dead bodies have been retrieved from the tank. The investigation is on”, said SP Mr. Raveendranath Babu.

The bodies of the victims will be shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

District Collector, Krithika Shukla visited the site and inspected the factory.