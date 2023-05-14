ADVERTISEMENT

Seven women from Yanam die, seven more injured as auto collides with bus in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh

May 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CORINGA (KAKINADA)

The victims were returning home after work at Sitarampuram shrimp processing unit near Coringa village, say police

T. Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Kakinada Rural MLA K. Kannababu interacting with an injured woman at the Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Seven women died and seven more are battling for life after the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a private bus on the National Highway at Coringa village in Kakinada district on May 24 (Sunday). The women, all hailing from Yanam town in the Union Territory of Puducherry, were returning home after work at Sitarampuram shrimp processing unit near Coringa village. 

Among the deceased were Sesetti Venkata Lakshmi (41), Karri Parvathi (42), Nimmakayala Lakshmi (54), Chintapalli Jyothi (38), Kalli Padma (38) and Bokka Ananata Lakshmi (47), who died on the spot. One woman died while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada. 

The injured have been identified as N. Satyaveni, M. Gangabhavani, Oleti Lakshmi, R. Venkateswaramma, and B. Satyavathi. They are undergoing treatment in the Kakinada GGH. 

“The injured are responding well to the treatment. A few passengers were on board the bus which was going from Kakinada to Amalapuram. None of them was injured. The bodies have been sent to the Kakinada GGH for post-mortem,” Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Muralikrishna Reddy told The Hindu.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Kakinada Rural MLA K. Kannababu, his Mummudivaram counterpart Ponnada Sateesh and public representatives from Yanam met the injured at the Kakinada GGH.

