Seven units of Polavaram power project likely to be commissioned in 2024-25

Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of promoting pumped storage hydropower projects, says Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand

August 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VJJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has said that Andhra Pradesh was at the forefront of promoting Pumped Storage Hydropower Projects (PSHPs).

Techno-commercial feasibility reports have been prepared for setting up PSHPs having a potential to generate 33,240 Megawatts (MW) at 29 locations, out of which projects with 5,000 MW capacity would be established by AP-Genco with the support of National Hydro Power Corporation.

Steps were taken to implement the Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Policy and to procure 7,000 MW of solar power from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). On the operational front, AP-Transco has brought down the transmission losses to 2.69%, he stated.

AP-Genco was in the process of establishing a 960-MW hydropower plant (12 units of 80 MW) at Polavaram, the first seven units of which are likely to be commissioned in FY 2024-25, and the remaining five in FY 2025-26, he stated.

Participating as the chief guest in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayanand said that so far 15 PSHPs were awarded with an aggregate capacity of 16,180 MW.

The pumped storage projects were in tune with the priority attached by the State government to expanding the Renewable Energy (RE) footprint, while pointing out that the biggest advantage was their flexibility which helps in balancing the variable RE generation in a short span of time.

Considering the huge capital required for establishing the PSHPs, the government has already notified the A.P. Pumped Storage Power Promotion Policy, 2022 to attract private investments.

Besides, the government introduced the Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Policy in June this year.

Mr. Vijayanand further said the government has given ₹41,820 crore to the DISCOMs towards subsidy in the last four years.

To ensure grid stability and to meet the demand whenever required, A.P.-Genco proposed to set up a PSHP of 1,350-MW capacity at the existing reservoir in upper Sileru. It would be crucial in balancing the unpredictable wind/solar power in the grid, Mr. Vijayanand added.

AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco Joint Managing Director (JMD) K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, Transco JMD (Vigilance) B. Malla Reddy and Chief Vigilance and Security officer T. Panasa Reddy also spoke.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / renewable energy / energy resources

