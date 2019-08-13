Seven tribal people booked for hunting bison in Papikondalu

Officials of the Forest department on Monday booked seven Gotti Koya tribal people of Chhattisgarh for allegedly hunting a bison (Indian Gaur) in Papikondalu National Park, in East Godavari district.

The male bison was killed allegdly by using arrows in Buruwada forests, in V.R. Puram mandal in the early hours of Monday. The tribal people, after killing the bison, reportedly sold the meat.

On receiving information, the Forest department officials conducted a raid in the forests, near Darapalli hamlet, and seized the legs, horns, tail and other remains of the Indian Gaur, said V.R. Puram Forest Range Officer (FRO) M. Srinivas Reddy.

“Indian Gaur comes under Schedule 1, of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. We booked cases against the accused under Section 9 and 32 of Wild Life Protection Act”, the official said.

Gotti Koya is a tribal community in Chhattisgarh, and migrated to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They live in forests in groups and depend on ‘Podu’ cultivation and on collection and selling forest produce.

The 30-member team, headed by Chinturu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) V. Saibaba, conducted raid in the forests in Papikondalu National Park and took one suspect, Panda Satyanarayana, who allegedly killed the bison, said Mr. Reddy. “During investigation, it was revealed that seven people participated in the hunting, and search is on nab the remaining accused. The seized parts of the animal will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory,” he said.

Forest personnel also seized the bows and arrows purportedly used for killing the animal. Patrolling has been intensified in Papikondalu forests , Mr. Reddy said. “As tribal people store the meat for a few days, we are making efforts to find out the persons, who procured meat of the animal in Darapalli and Buruwada hamlets”, the FRO added.