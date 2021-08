Seven trains cancelled, six diverted for doubling works

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 August 2021 01:17 IST

Seven trains from Visakhapatnam towards Vijayawada and Hyderabad have been cancelled and six trains diverted for the commissioning of Vijayawada-Uppaluru doubling and non-interlocking works in Vijayawada Division.

The special trains proposed for cancellation are: 08561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda special, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 12 and 13, and the 08562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam special, leaving Kacheguda on August 13 and 14. The 02717 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada special and 02718 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam special are cancelled on August 13 and 14.

The other cancelled trains are: 07239 Guntur -Visakhapatnam special, leaving Guntur on August 12 and 13, 07240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur special, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 13 and 14, 02831 Visakhapatnam- Lingampalli special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 12, 13 and 14 and the 02832 Lingampalli- Visakhapatnam special, leaving Lingampalli on August 13, 14 and 15 will be cancelled, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The 07479 Tirupati-Puri special, leaving Tirupati on August 7, 9, 10, 11, and 13, will run on a diverted route via Vijayawada, Eluru, Nidadavolu. The 07480 Puri-Tirupati special leaving Puri on August 6, 8, 9, 11, 12 and 13 will run on a diverted route via Nidadavolu, Eluru and Vijayawada. The 07481 Tirupati-Bilaspur express, leaving Tirupati on August 8 and 12, will run on a diverted route via Vijayawada, Eluru and Nidadavolu. The 07482 Bilaspur-Tirupati, leaving Bilaspur on August 7 and 10 will run on a diverted route via Nidadavolu, Eluru, and Vijayawada instead of its scheduled path. Hence, it will not touch Gudivada, Kaikuluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town and Tanuku.

The 08519 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, leaving Visakhapatnam on August 12 and 13 will run on a diverted route via Vijayawada, Eluru and Nidadavolu. Hence it will not touch Gudivada, Kaikuluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town and Tanuku. The 07016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar special, leaving Secunderabad on August 13 and 07015 Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad special, leaving Bhubaneswar on August 13 will run on a diverted route via Vijayawada, Eluru and Nidadavolu.