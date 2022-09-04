Seven trains cancelled, one diverted
The South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled seven MEMU trains for operational reasons on Sunday.
Train No. 07628 – Vijayawada-Guntur MEMU, train no. 07786 – Guntur-Repalle, train no. 07873 – Repalle-Tenali, train no. 07282 – Tenali-Guntur, train no. 07864 – Guntur-Vijayawada, train no. 07464 – Vijayawada-Guntur and train no. 07465 – Guntur-Vijayawada MEMU have been cancelled, the railway authorities said.
Train No. 02763, Tirupati-Secunderabad, has been diverted via Gooty, Dhone and Kacheguda.
