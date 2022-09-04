Andhra Pradesh

Seven trains cancelled, one diverted

The South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled seven MEMU trains for operational reasons on Sunday.

Train No. 07628 – Vijayawada-Guntur MEMU, train no. 07786 – Guntur-Repalle, train no. 07873 – Repalle-Tenali, train no. 07282 – Tenali-Guntur, train no. 07864 – Guntur-Vijayawada, train no. 07464 – Vijayawada-Guntur and train no. 07465 – Guntur-Vijayawada MEMU have been cancelled, the railway authorities said.

Train No. 02763, Tirupati-Secunderabad, has been diverted via Gooty, Dhone and Kacheguda.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2022 4:44:29 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/seven-trains-cancelled-one-diverted/article65845727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY