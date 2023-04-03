ADVERTISEMENT

Seven Telangana devotees hurt in road mishap in Eluru district

April 03, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - BUTTAYAGUDEM (ELURU)

The incident occurred while the devotees were returning from a temple of Gubbala Mangamma, a local deity, in Buttayagudem Mandal. 

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

BUTTAYAGUDEM (ELURU)

Seven devotees have survived with minor injuries after a van, in which they were returning to Khammam district (Telangana), was hit by a tractor at Kamavaram village under Buttayagudem police limits in Eluru district on Sunday. 

The incident occurred while the devotees were returning from a temple of Gubbala Mangamma, a local deity, in Buttayagudem Mandal. 

Buttayagudem Sub-Inspector M. Jayababu told The Hindu; “The tractor hit the van from the backside while overtaking it. Seven devotees have survived with minor injuries and all of them have been admitted to nearby hospitals”. Details about the identities of the injured persons are yet to be known. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

