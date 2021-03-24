Seven students of govt. school test positive for COVID-19

VIZIANAGARAM

24 March 2021 23:15 IST

Seven students of the Government Primary School at Nidagallu village of Sitanagaram mandal in Vizianagaram district tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The District Medical and Health Department conducted random tests on 27 out of 55 pupils, and the laboratory reports of seven of them showed that they had contracted the virus.

Authorities suspect that the remaining students may also test positive for the virus.

The development shocked the parents, the teachers, and the district officials as well.

District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal directed DMHO S.V. Ramana Kumari and other officials to accord priority to conducting tests to check the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the District Educational Department directed the headmasters and teachers to refer the students with COVID-19 symptoms for tests.