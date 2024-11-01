Seven students of Boyapalem Gurukul Patasala run away

Seven students of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Gurukul Patasala for boys at Boyapalem village in Palnadu district, reportedly ran away from the school in the early hours on Friday. The staff successfully traced four boys and brought them back. Police and the school teachers are, however, searching for the other three.

The students reportedly scaled the wall and escaped alleging unhygienic conditions in the hostel and mess.

Earlier in September 2024, 67 students of the Gurukul Patasala at Yedlapadu mandal in Palnadu district ran away from the school alleging that the management was not maintaining the hostel properly and blaming the food quality as poor.

The State government has ordered an inquiry and the officials concerned reportedly transferred the staff immediately on Friday. Parents who rushed to the Gurukul Patasala alleged poor facilities and demanded a thorough enquiry into the conditions in the school.