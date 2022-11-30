 Seven sentenced to life in Kadapa for murder case of 2010

  1. EPaper
November 30, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were awarded life sentence in a murder case that shook Bhoomaiahgaripalle in Vemula police limits of Kadapa district in the year 2010.

The First Additional District Judge’s Court in Kadapa on Wednesday sentenced Malle Raja, Malle Budda Rajulu, Malle Gangadhar, Bathala Venkataramana, Gogula Nagaraju, Malle Gangaraju and Malle Gangadhar for life and imposed a fine of ₹1000 on each of them for killing Mallakunta Malla Reddy (35) on the night of October 18, 2010. The victim driving a motorcycle at a high speed in front of the residences of the accused was the trigger, which led to a group clash that ended in the murder.

